East St. Louis man sentenced to more than 37 years for killing Illinois state trooper

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 years and nine months in federal prison for shooting and killing Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins in 2019.
Christopher R. Grant, 47, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis in July to a charge of using a firearm to commit second-degree murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, as well as another gun charge and drug charges. He admitted fatally shooting Hopkins while a SWAT team was preparing to execute a search warrant at Grant's home on Aug. 23, 2019.
In a courtroom packed with relatives and friends of both Hopkins and Grant, as well as law enforcement officers and officials, Grant apologized in a soft, often inaudible voice. He broke down while calling the shooting a tragedy and saying that he did not intend to take a life.
Hopkins' wife, Whitney, and mother, Verna, both spoke of Hopkins' smile, charisma, work ethic, love of family and his creed: "You can never do a kindness too soon."
"His empty seat (at family gatherings) will forever be a pain in my heart," Verna Hopkins said.
Whitney Hopkins recalled the day her husband was shot, being rushed to the hospital and the time she had with him before he died. After his death, she had a fourth child via in vitro fertilization.
U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft called that a "heartbreaking" bid "to extend that last ember of his life."
Weinhoeft also said Hopkins' death left a scar on the entire state police force. He was the first Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed in 30 years.
Weinhoeft asked Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel for a life sentence. He said Grant should get no leniency for his tough childhood. Grant's father was in prison for much of his young life and he lived in a neighborhood plagued by guns and drugs. Weinhoeft said Grant re-created that environment for a new generation of children by operating a crack house.
Grant told police that he had been robbed two weeks before the raid and thought he was being robbed again. But Weinhoeft pointed out in court and in a sentencing memo that Grant fired three times through his front door without checking to see if he was shooting at a police officer, a delivery driver or a customer, prosecutors said. He also did not hide, fire a warning shot, turn on a light, call out or look out a window, Weinhoeft said.
Kim C. Freter, one of Grant's lawyers, asked for 25 years, saying Grant was so remorseful for what he'd done that he curled into a fetal position and sobbed when told that he'd killed a trooper. She said he would be unlikely to survive to the end of his sentence.
Grant is considered borderline intellectual functioning, and he dropped out of school and could only document one month of work in his life, according to court testimony.
Grant had been selling marijuana and crack cocaine from his home before the raid, and police knew he had rifles and handguns inside because a confidential informer had made three drug purchases there.
Before sunrise on Aug. 23, a series of police vehicles arrived at Grant's home in the 1400 block of North 42nd Street. They were planning to use a truck to pull the heavy steel bars off Grant's door before they entered the home, and it was Hopkins' job to hook up the straps to do so.
Grant, who was sleeping on the couch with a 9 mm handgun, awoke to headlights shining in his front windows and footsteps on the porch, prosecutors said in court documents.
Grant got up and fired through his front door three times.
Hopkins was hit as he walked down the front steps, in the small portion of the side of his head that was exposed.
Police returned fire and threw flash bang diversion devices inside.
Hopkins was rushed to St. Louis University Hospital as Grant used a ladder to crawl up into the attic and down into the other side of the duplex.
Forty-three minutes later, Grant, his neighbor and a 16-year-old girl emerged from the other side of the duplex. Grant denied being the shooter, triggering a 14-hour standoff as police tried to get the shooter to exit the home. Air support, armored vehicles, SWAT teams and robots were called in, and police eventually broke through the front of the house and looked inside.
Hopkins, 33, was married and the father of three young children at the time.
Grant's neighbor, Al Stewart Jr., 21, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison in September 2020 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Grant, who has eight children, still faces state charges of first-degree murder and drug trafficking.
