East St. Louis man sentenced to more than 37 years for killing Illinois state trooper

U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft called that a "heartbreaking" bid "to extend that last ember of his life."

Weinhoeft also said Hopkins' death left a scar on the entire state police force. He was the first Illinois State Police trooper shot and killed in 30 years.

Weinhoeft asked Chief U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel for a life sentence. He said Grant should get no leniency for his tough childhood. Grant's father was in prison for much of his young life and he lived in a neighborhood plagued by guns and drugs. Weinhoeft said Grant re-created that environment for a new generation of children by operating a crack house.

Grant told police that he had been robbed two weeks before the raid and thought he was being robbed again. But Weinhoeft pointed out in court and in a sentencing memo that Grant fired three times through his front door without checking to see if he was shooting at a police officer, a delivery driver or a customer, prosecutors said. He also did not hide, fire a warning shot, turn on a light, call out or look out a window, Weinhoeft said.