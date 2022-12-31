East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday.

Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.

Avant lived in the 1400 block of North 45th Street in East St. Louis, police said.

Police were looking for a man in his 50s, and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).