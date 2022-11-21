East St. Louis middle school student fatally shot

EAST ST. LOUIS — A middle school student was killed in a drive-by shooting in East St. Louis over the weekend, according to the city's school district.

In a Facebook post, East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur R. Culver identified the student as Johnny McCline, who attended Mason-Clark Middle School.

The district also noted other students had also been shot but survived.

"On behalf of the East St. Louis School District we would like to express condolences to Johnny's family, teachers, friends and fellow students," Culver said. "We wish the surviving students healing and peace from the physical and emotional scars of this tragedy."

In addition, the district also said it was offering emotional support resources to students and staff. Students and staff were encouraged to report students in crisis or urgent situations by emailing speakup@estl189.com or by calling/texting 618.515.2165. The district also posted a mental health hotline available by dialing 844-4-SAFEIL, texting SAFE2 (72332) or emailing HELP@Safe2HelpIL.com.