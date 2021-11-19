East St. Louis mother indicted in deaths of 5 children in fire

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — An East St. Louis woman was indicted Friday in connection with the deaths of her five children in an apartment fire in August.

A grand jury in St. Clair County handed up an indictment of 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan, accusing her of leaving the children alone in the apartment at 560 North 29th Street before a fire broke out around 2:39 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the second-floor apartment fire.

“My office takes seriously its responsibility to seek justice for the irresponsible and criminal acts leading to the avoidable deaths of these five young children," St. Clair County State's Attorney James A. Gomric said in a statement Friday.

Earlier this month, online court documents showed that Gomric had filed child endangerment charges against Dunigan and that grand jury action also was pending.