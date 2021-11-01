East St. Louis nonprofit agrees to pay $100k to end federal investigation

EAST ST. LOUIS — A not-for-profit group has agreed to pay $100,000 and implement controls to prevent embezzlement to settle a federal investigation that has resulted in the prosecution of three people.

The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House provides services to children and families, including housing assistance and a day care program, with money from the AmeriCorps program. But federal officials say that from 2015 through 2019 the nonprofit "failed to implement internal controls sufficient to prevent embezzlement of federal grant funds," misrepresented AmeriCorps expenses and falsely certified to AmeriCorps that some members had performed the service hours necessary to qualify for an education award, the U.S. attorney's office said.

An investigation by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force and the AmeriCorps Office of Inspector General resulted in three convictions.

Christopher Coleman, the Neighborhood House executive director from July 2016 to February 2018, admitted embezzling more than $250,000 by generating false invoices and receiving cash kickbacks. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay $270,000.