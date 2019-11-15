EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis police officer is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to fraud in U.S. district court Friday.
Mario H. Fennoy, 48, of Lebanon, Illinois, was indicted in June after a federal investigation revealed that he had submitted false claims while working as a patrol sergeant with the East St. Louis Police Department.
From April 2017 to March 2018, Fennoy put in 50 "bogus" overtime requests, giving himself a 195 percent increase in salary from $69,382 to $205,000 a year, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Though the sergeant accepted the guilty plea, Fennoy and prosecutors reportedly did not agree on the amount of money he was paid under false pretenses.
While claiming he was out responding to dispatch calls, in reality, Fennoy never left his house, prosecuting attorneys said.
Fennoy will be sentenced in February and must pay the money back, prosecutors said.
He also faces a $250,000 fine.
His lawyer said in June that Fennoy had been with East St. Louis Police Department for over 24 years.