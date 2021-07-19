 Skip to main content
East St. Louis Police Department failed to pay overtime, Department of Labor finds
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis Police Department had employees sign a document agreeing to forgo pay for overtime worked, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a release on Monday.

The federal agency recovered $158,973 in overtime back wages for 19 officers, including sergeants, detectives and patrol officers from East St. Louis, following an investigation by the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division.

The police department had employees sign the form agreeing to not receive overtime pay because the department "lacked the funds to pay them," the Department of Labor release said. The police department also didn't record overtime hours.

Three officers who worked with K-9s were required to take the dogs home to care for them, which entitled them to additional compensation, according to the Department of Labor. 

East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry declined to comment.

