East St. Louis Police Department failed to pay overtime, Department of Labor finds

EAST ST. LOUIS — The East St. Louis Police Department had employees sign a document agreeing to forgo pay for overtime worked, violating the Fair Labor Standards Act, the U.S. Department of Labor said in a release on Monday.

The federal agency recovered $158,973 in overtime back wages for 19 officers, including sergeants, detectives and patrol officers from East St. Louis, following an investigation by the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division.

The police department had employees sign the form agreeing to not receive overtime pay because the department "lacked the funds to pay them," the Department of Labor release said. The police department also didn't record overtime hours.

Three officers who worked with K-9s were required to take the dogs home to care for them, which entitled them to additional compensation, according to the Department of Labor.

East St. Louis police Chief Kendall Perry declined to comment.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.