EAST ST. LOUIS • A police patrol sergeant was indicted in U.S. District Court on Tuesday on a charge of falsely filing for more than 200 hours of overtime between April 2017 and March 2018, resulting in his pay being increased by many thousands of dollars.
The indictment says Mario H. Fennoy, 48, was at home or at a secondary residence while reporting that he was out patrolling the streets of East St. Louis. He also falsely cleared 911 calls and falsely reported responding to dispatches, all while remaining at home, the indictment says.
According to a statement from U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois, Fennoy received a base salary of $69,382 in 2017, but factoring in overtime, he received more than $205,000 in total wages.
“Every day, many dedicated police officers report to work in East St. Louis, one of the most impoverished and dangerous jurisdictions in the country, to protect and serve the people who live there,” U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said in a statement. “Due to serious under-staffing, many of them work considerable overtime hours trying to improve the safety of this community. We strongly support the men and women in law enforcement who work in these difficult circumstances. But at the same time, the U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to serve its critical role preserving the public trust by holding law enforcement accountable when necessary.”
Fraudulently obtaining money from an organization that receives federal funds carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a $250,000 fine.
The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force, which is made up of FBI agents, the Internal Revenue Service and the Illinois State Police.