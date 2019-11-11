Subscribe for 99¢

EAST ST. LOUIS — Police in East St. Louis shot and injured a man Sunday night after he fired shots at them, according to the Illinois State Police.

The injured man has not been identified. He was stable at a St. Louis hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was about 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue in the Orr-Weathers housing complex in East St. Louis. The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation. 

In a press release Monday morning, the Illinois State Police said East St. Louis police officers went to the housing complex after getting 911 calls about a person walking around with a weapon.

Police found the man, and he fired shots in the direction of the East St. Louis police officers, the Illinois State Police said.

"In response to this, officers from the ESLPD, who had announced their presence and were in fear for their lives, fired several times at the offender striking the individual," the press release said.

Police have not said where the man was hit or how many times he was shot.

Police said no one else was hurt.

The Illinois State Police said it will turn over its report to the St. Clair County state's attorney for possible charges.

