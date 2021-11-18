 Skip to main content
East St. Louis Postal employee accused of stealing gift card, mail
EAST ST. LOUIS — An employee of the U.S. Postal Service stole dozens of pieces of mail, including a $50 gift card, a federal indictment says.

On Dec. 7. 2020, Barnee Holte, who worked in the East St. Louis post office, took a $50 Walmart gift card out of an envelope that had been mailed from the Cahokia post office, an indictment handed down Wednesday in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis says.

On Jan. 25, Holte took 49 more pieces of mail. They were later recovered in her car, the indictment says.

Holte is now facing three felony counts of theft of mail by a postal employee.

No lawyer is listed for Holte and she could not be reached for comment Thursday.

