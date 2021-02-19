East St. Louis school district settles with AmeriCorps over claims of falsifying service hours

EAST ST. LOUIS — A school district in East St. Louis has paid back $38,510 after being accused of falsifying service hours for AmeriCorps, according to a Friday news release.

Between 2016 and 2018, federal officers say some AmeriCorps volunteers in East St. Louis School District 189 falsified time sheets, including by having volunteers receive 20 hours for a 15-minute webinar and 25 hours for submitting a resume. They did so at the direction of district employees, according to the news release.

The case was settled after a False Claims Act filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office on behalf of AmeriCorps, a federally funded program where volunteers help youth and perform various other community services.

Volunteers also received bonus hours for acts such as wearing orange and attending events, feds say. Students who complete AmeriCorps service hours receive education awards, a living allowance and other benefits.

The federal investigation began after a tip in April 2018, feds say. In all, the district received more than $1 million between 2016 and 2018.

The employees accused of encouraging students to falsify records no longer work in the district, according to the news release.

