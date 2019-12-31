East St. Louis teen accused of killing 13-year-old

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis teenager was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of a 13-year-old boy.

Jason Webb, 17, shot Michael Moore to death on Saturday, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office alleges.

Though Webb is a juvenile, authorities said in a news release that Webb has been charged as an adult because of the "nature of the offense."

Police said earlier that they believed Michael was shot between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday near North 57th Street and Ridge Avenue. Police found his body around 8 a.m. Sunday about 100 yards away in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School.