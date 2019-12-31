East St. Louis teen accused of killing 13-year-old
East St. Louis teen accused of killing 13-year-old

Body found outside East St. Louis school that of 13-year-old boy

A makeshift memorial is seen in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, where a body was found over the weekend. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye identified the body as that of 13-year-old Michael A. Moore. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

 Cristina M. Fletes

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis teenager was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the killing of a 13-year-old boy. 

Jason Webb, 17, shot Michael Moore to death on Saturday, the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office alleges. 

Though Webb is a juvenile, authorities said in a news release that Webb has been charged as an adult because of the "nature of the offense."

Police said earlier that they believed Michael was shot between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday near North 57th Street and Ridge Avenue. Police found his body around 8 a.m. Sunday about 100 yards away in the parking lot of Mason-Clark Middle School

Authorities are holding Webb at the St. Clair County Detention Center. His bail has been set at $1 million. 

