UPDATED with name of juvenile charged, comments from prosecutor's spokesman

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A 17-year-old boy from East St. Louis, charged with murder in a shooting death from January, is being held in the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center until he turns 18 or can post $1 million bond, authorities said Friday.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney identified the juvenile as Kiantae Luster. On March 14, prosecutors charged Luster as an adult with first-degree murder. Bail was set at $1 million, cash only.

Chris Allen, a spokesman with the State's Attorney's Office, said Luster will be held at the juvenile detention center unless he can post bond. Once he turns 18, on June 22, Luster would be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail.

Luster is accused of killing Dejuan J. Tate on Jan. 14.

Tate, 18, of East St. Louis, was found shot in the 800 block of North 80th Street of East St. Louis. Tate died at a hospital.

Luster lives in the 600 block of North 60th Street. No mugshot of Luster was available because he is held in juvenile court.

The Illinois State Police investigated Tate's killing. Police did not release a motive. The brief criminal complaint in the case mentions Tate was shot to death, but doesn't provide any details about what may have led to the shooting.

Allen said the Illinois Juvenile Court Act required that the case against Luster be handled in adult criminal court because Luster was older than 16 when the shooting happened.

2023 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker Learn about homicide victims and regional trends with this database from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.