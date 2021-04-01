East St. Louis trucker gets 25 years in prison on child porn charge

EAST ST. LOUIS — A truck driver from East St. Louis was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge and a charge of attempting to tamper with a witness.

Avery Smartt Jr. engaged in a months-long relationship with a 15-year-old girl beginning in September 2016, prosecutors said, even fathering her child. He also took her on road trips, during which he took sexually explicit photos of her, prosecutors said.

After he was charged in the case and jailed, he wrote friends and relatives from jail last year and asked them to contact the teen and get her to change her testimony, prosecutors said.

Smartt, 43, was convicted by a federal jury in October.

