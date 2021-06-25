 Skip to main content
East St. Louis woman accused of stealing nearly $1 million in multi-state unemployment insurance scam
EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis woman is accused of stealing almost $1 million in an unemployment insurance scam, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.

A federal grand jury indicted Talfanita Cobb, 49, on charges of conspiracy, mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, accusing her of stealing more than $800,000, including from federal pandemic unemployment compensation funds. 

Feds say Cobb stole identities to reap insurance benefits in Arizona, Ohio and Texas. 

Funds were sent to an account controlled by Cobb, who authorities say had co-conspirators who used Cobb's address to receive the funds. 

Cobb is set to be arraigned on July 7. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison. 

