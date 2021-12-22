East St. Louis woman convicted of health care, housing voucher fraud

EAST ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to making fraudulent claims about her housing and work as a health care aide to get government benefits.

Shomanicka Holly, 36, was convicted of health care fraud and making materially false statements on a public housing form. Sentencing is set for April 13.

Holly in the plea agreement admitted to lying about hours she claimed to be working as a home healthcare aide to receive government funds.

Holly falsely claimed to be working hours aiding a disabled person through the Illinois Department of Human Services' Personal Assistant program while on the clock on another job from 2016 through 2019. The program directs federal Medicaid funds to help disabled people pay for in-home care.

Holly also admitted the she failed to disclose on her housing assistance application that another adult who earned income lived with her.

