SIKESTON, Mo. — An East St. Louis woman driving on Interstate 55 in southeast Missouri died Monday when her car hit a tractor-trailer that had stopped on the highway.
Police identified the victim as Teara L. Gully, 35, of East St. Louis. The crash was at 12:54 p.m. on I-55 at exit 66 in Sikeston. The scene is in Scott County, about 140 miles south of St. Louis.
Gully was driving north on I-55 in a 2019 Toyota Camry.
Police said a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer was stopped in the passing lane of northbound I-55. Gully tried to avoid hitting the truck, but her car hit the right rear corner of the trailer, police said.
Gully, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Gully was the mother of three boys, two who are teens and one who is about 20 years old, friends said. Gully worked in administration at a St. Louis hospital.
The trucker is a 53-year-old man from Indianapolis, Indiana. He was in the vehicle when the trailer was struck but was uninjured.
Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Clark Parrott said he didn't know why the trucker had stopped in the passing lane. He said the patrol's Major Crash Investigation Unit is still investigating.