East St. Louis woman fatally struck on I-70 in mid-Missouri

CALLAWAY COUNTY — A woman from East St. Louis was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle on Interstate 70 in mid-Missouri, authorities said.

Kathleen Staten, 61, was a pedestrian on the interstate when she was struck and killed about 8:50 p.m. Friday in Callaway County. A police report didn't indicate why Staten was on the interstate.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Staten was hit in the westbound lanes of I-70, east of the Kingdom City exit and the 153-mile marker.

A 32-year-old woman from Auxvasse, Missouri, was driving the 2013 Nissan Altima that hit Staten. The driver was uninjured, the patrol said. The Altima was heading west in the left lane of the interstate when it changed lanes, hitting Staten who was in the driving lane, police said.