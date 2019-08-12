Updated to correct age and hometown of shooting victim.
EAST ST. LOUIS – An East St. Louis woman was found shot to death in a car Sunday morning in East St. Louis, authorities say.
Kisha E. Tolson, 29, was found fatally shot about 10:30 a.m. at 15th Street and Ohio Avenue, police said. Investigators believe she was shot between within two hours of her being found.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said she was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m. of a gunshot wound to her neck.
Illinois State Police are investigating the killing. Master Sgt. Jerri Hochmuth said police aren't sure if Tolson's death could be linked to other recent killings of women in the Metro East.
Anyone with information about Tolson's death is asked to call Hochmuth at 618-346-3780.