East St. Louis woman sentenced to 11 years in carjacking that killed photographer

An East St. Louis woman who admitted driving to and from a carjacking that killed photographer James "Anthony" Sapone in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in federal prison.

Surrayah Hill, 24, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a felony charge of aiding a deadly carjacking. She admitted driving her vehicle after two others, Keombra James and Demario Hunter, carjacked Sapone's Ford Escape about 9 p.m. March 18, 2019, at Cherokee Street and Iowa Avenue.

Hunter, 35, was sentenced in December to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting Sapone during the carjacking. James, 28, was sentenced in January to 15 years in prison. James also struggled with Sapone's fiancée, who successfully fought her off after Hunter shot Sapone.

After the shooting, Hill drove James, her cousin, and Hunter, the father of one of her children, from the scene. Authorities said Hill and Hunter had recruited James to help them rob people.

Sapone was about to go to an anniversary dinner with his fiancée, Amy Sprandel, when they were carjacked.

Hill apologized in court to the judge, the community and the victims.

In sentencing Hill on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Ross accepted the defense and government's position that Hill was the least culpable of the three defendants. He considered her criminal history, pattern of abusive relationships and mental illness and also described the severity of the crime.

"This is the type of crime that sparks fear in the community," Ross said. "The crime itself is terrifying."

