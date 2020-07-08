Edwards: ‘Violence is occurring in every portion’ of St. Louis

• Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, three people were shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. One man, 32, shot in his legs was critically injured. Police said he was not cooperative with investigators. Two other victims showed up at a hospital on their own. One was a 42-year-old man who was stable, and the other was a 35-year-old man in critical condition. The oldest of the victims told police he was standing on a street corner and heard gunfire, then realized he had been hit.

• About 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, two people were found shot in a car near eastbound Interstate 70 and North Broadway. Anndell Lawrence, 41, of the 5300 block of Olene Drive in Normandy, was dead at the scene. The other man, 30, was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The car was found along I-70 but the shooting itself happened on the interstate downtown, closer to Cass Avenue, Woodling said.

• Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman were fatally shot inside a home in the 5900 block of Plymouth Avenue. The man, 38-year-old Julius Lewis, was dead at the scene. The unidentified woman died later at a hospital. Lewis lived at that address.