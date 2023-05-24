EDWARDSVILLE — An assistant principal at Edwardsville High School faces two felony charges after authorities say she had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student to whom she was assigned as a mentor.

Erin Hamilton-Foley, 50, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal sexual assault accusing her of sexually assaulting the minor last week.

Edwardsville police were alerted to the incident Monday and took Hamilton-Fley into custody Tuesday.

Associate Judge Ronald Slemer set Hamilton-Foley's bail at $250,000.

“It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths — let alone their own students — manipulate that power dynamic for sex,” Haine said. “We take such crimes seriously and prosecute them accordingly."

The Edwardsville School District # 7 released a statement on the charges Wednesday.

"There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students," the statement reads. "To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters."

The district's website lists Foley as handling 11th-grade students along with curriculum in math, a coffee shop in the school and senior awards night.

Edwardsville police ask that anyone with information about this case or the possibility of any additional victims contact Detective Sgt. Matt Senci at 618-656-2131.