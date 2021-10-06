Edwardsville man charged with murder, accused of shaking baby daughter

EDWARDSVILLE — An Edwardsville man was charged with murder Wednesday and is accused of killing his infant daughter by shaking her.

Thomas Dellamano, 38, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

First responders were called to provide medical assistance to the child on Sept. 28 and she died in a hospital six days later from injuries "consistent with being shaken," according to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's office.

Dellamano was in custody Wednesday in the Madison County jail. Circuit Court Judge Ronald Slemer set his bond at $1 million.

