Edwardsville man charged with murder, accused of shaking baby daughter
Edwardsville man charged with murder, accused of shaking baby daughter

EDWARDSVILLE — An Edwardsville man was charged with murder Wednesday and is accused of killing his infant daughter by shaking her.

Thomas Dellamano, 38, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Thomas Dellamano

Thomas Dellamano. Photo courtesy of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. 

First responders were called to provide medical assistance to the child on Sept. 28 and she died in a hospital six days later from injuries "consistent with being shaken," according to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine's office. 

Dellamano was in custody Wednesday in the Madison County jail. Circuit Court Judge Ronald Slemer set his bond at $1 million.

