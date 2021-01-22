Edwardsville massage therapist charged with sexual abuse

EDWARDSVILLE — A massage therapist who worked at an Edwardsville health spa is criminally accused of sexually assaulting two clients, according to charges filed in Madison County court Friday.

Christopher S. McKee faces one felony count of criminal sexual abuse and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

McKee, 54, of Maryville, is accused of sexually abusing two 32-year-old women during massages at his workplace, Float Edwardsville, on Jan. 16 and Nov. 12. In the most recent case, charges allege that McKee used or threatened force during the abuse.

McKee's bail was set Friday at $30,000, court records show.

Representatives for Float Edwardsville could not be reached Friday. Court records did not yet list an attorney for McKee to speak on his behalf.

Edwardsville police ask anyone with information about the cases to call Detective Mark Lask at 618-656-2131.

