Edwardsville woman dies in two-vehicle crash
O'FALLON, Ill. — A woman from Edwardsville was fatally injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in O'Fallon, Illinois, police said.

The name of the 52-year-old woman has not been released.

She died at a hospital after the crash in the 600 block of Scott Troy Road. The wreck occurred before 5 p.m. Monday.

O'Fallon police Lt. Michael Mojzis said the incident is being investigated by his department and the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with injuries. That person's condition was not released.

Sports