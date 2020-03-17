Eight applicants want St. Louis County's top police job, officials say

CLAYTON — The eight applicants for St. Louis County's next police chief began interviews Tuesday with the county's Board of Police Commissioners.

But the board is not releasing the names of those candidates.

Over the past month, the police oversight board took a fresh approach asking North, South and West county residents to answer one question: What are the most important attributes the board should consider in its selection of the next chief?

About 50 residents answered, and spoke to the board at the three public meetings.

The department opened the application process to its five lieutenant colonels and 18 captains. Applicants also may come from outside the department.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar previously announced he would retire at the end of April.