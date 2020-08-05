Eight charged in connection with Jefferson City protests

Among those leading the protest was a member of the House, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis.

A protest organized by the same group is scheduled for Thursday in Jefferson City.

The charges stand in contrast to a protest at the Capitol in April when when hundreds gathered despite the state’s stay-at-home order. They argued the government mandate requiring people to stay home was unjust and too damaging to the economy. Police that day appeared to be taking a hands-off approach to the protests.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, when asked whether the protesters had violated the law, said on the day of the protests that his order “carries the force of law.”

“If they deviate from that, then yes, it is a deviation from the law,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, on June 2, as the state was grappling with civil unrest sparked by the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd at the hands of police, dozens of conservation agents were deployed to surround the Capitol as protesters gathered in Jefferson City.

In a show of force, the Missouri Department of Conservation sent 37 agents, who each worked 11-13 hours on the mutual aid call, said Jennifer Frazier, custodian of records for the department.