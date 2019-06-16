ST. LOUIS • Eight people were injured in four shootings from Saturday evening to early Sunday morning, according to police.
On Saturday at 7:28 p.m. a teenage boy was shot in the leg near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and O'Fallon Street in the Carr Square neighborhood.
At about 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her head in the 4500 block of Davidson Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood. She was listed as conscious and breathing.
Seven minutes later, a shooting took place downtown in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. One woman was shot in the stomach and was listed as conscious and breathing. Two men sustained graze wounds and were listed as stable.
Police responded to the intersection of South Tucker Boulevard and Clark Avenue, near the City Hall parking lot and the St. Louis City Justice Center, for a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. Two women and a man were shot and were listed as being in critical condition, but stable.
On Saturday morning, police responded to two homicides. At about 9:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of West Florissant a 70-year-old man was killed and a 48-year-old woman was injured. Two hours later, police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Richard Place in the Penrose neighborhood where one person was killed and two people were injured.