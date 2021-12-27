Eight people died on St. Louis-area roads, other parts of state over Christmas weekend

The woman was hit near the intersection of West Florissant and Thrush avenues just after 8 p.m., St. Louis police said. The vehicle then left. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

• A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Friday night on Interstate 70 in Bridgeton, according to the highway patrol.

Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash about 11:35 p.m. on I-70 just west of North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Estrada-Lopez was westbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck the back of a SUV ahead in the same lane, according to a crash report. The impact threw Estrada-Lopez off the motorcycle and into an adjacent lane, where he was struck by a third vehicle that had swerved to avoid the crash scene.

• Overland police are looking for the driver who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The incident happened at Midland Boulevard and Woodson Road in Overland, police said. The person had not been identified.

• A 44-year-old Wentzville man was killed in a motorcycle crash about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night on David Hoekel Parkway and Veterans Memorial Parkway.