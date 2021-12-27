Eight people died on St. Louis-area roads, other parts of state over Christmas weekend

JEFFERSON CITY — Eight people died on Missouri roadways over the long Christmas weekend, two fewer than the holiday period in 2020.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said Monday that troopers worked 310 total accidents during the period from 6 p.m. Thursday through noon Sunday, including 92 accidents with injuries. The patrol also made 67 arrests for driving while intoxicated.
State troopers handled two fatal accidents in the St. Louis area and two in central Missouri. The other four fatal wrecks were investigated by police in Kansas City, St. Louis and two St. Louis suburbs — Overland and Wentzville.
Crashes in the St. Louis region included these:
• A Jefferson County man was killed in a head-on crash Friday morning in Osage County, in the central part of the state.
Zachary Sutton, 32, of De Soto, died when the eastbound vehicle he was driving crossed the road's center line and struck an oncoming truck, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
• Friday night in north St. Louis, a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.
The woman was hit near the intersection of West Florissant and Thrush avenues just after 8 p.m., St. Louis police said. The vehicle then left. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
• A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Friday night on Interstate 70 in Bridgeton, according to the highway patrol.
Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash about 11:35 p.m. on I-70 just west of North Lindbergh Boulevard.
Estrada-Lopez was westbound on the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck the back of a SUV ahead in the same lane, according to a crash report. The impact threw Estrada-Lopez off the motorcycle and into an adjacent lane, where he was struck by a third vehicle that had swerved to avoid the crash scene.
• Overland police are looking for the driver who fled after striking and killing a pedestrian early Saturday morning. The incident happened at Midland Boulevard and Woodson Road in Overland, police said. The person had not been identified.
• A 44-year-old Wentzville man was killed in a motorcycle crash about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night on David Hoekel Parkway and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Travis Gibson died in the single-vehicle accident, a St. Charles County police spokeswoman said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
• Later Sunday, after the patrol's holiday reporting period ended, another fatal crash occurred.
A Lonedell woman was killed Sunday night in Jefferson County when her vehicle crossed the center line, skidded and struck an oncoming vehicle on Missouri Highway H near Dry Creek Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Amy L. Veit, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday, the highway patrol report said.
Veit's 2007 Scion TC was traveling westbound on Route H when it partially went off the right side of the road, the highway patrol report said, adding that the vehicle skidded and crossed the center line when it then overcorrected to the left.
The Scion came to a stop after hitting a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by a man from Pevely, the highway patrol report said. That driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries.
The two people in the Ram pickup were wearing seat belts, but Veit was not, the highway patrol report said.