Eight people have been sentenced in connection with a methamphetamine conspiracy that moved large amounts of methamphetamine from Oklahoma City and Kansas City into the St. Louis area, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Eleven people were indicted in the conspiracy that was responsible for 40 kilograms of methamphetamine. Methamphetamine was transported to the St. Louis area between April and August of 2017.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the St. Charles Drug Task Force and the St. Ann police department assisted in the case. Law enforcement seized about nine kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 guns and $148,000 in currency during the investigation.
The convicted and sentenced include:
- Nathan Cavin, 38, sentenced to 11 years and 3 months
- Eric Broadaway, 49, sentenced to 10 years
- Keith English, 27, sentenced to 15 years
- Tommy Hopkins, 37, sentenced to 12 years
- Brandon Jones, 36, sentenced to 11 years and 3 months
- Dione Schwartz, 50, sentenced to 10 years
- Bryan Warren, 40, sentenced to 15 years
- David Wilson, 38, sentenced to 5 years