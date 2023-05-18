FARMERSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police announced that an eighth person has now died as a result of a pileup caused by a dust storm in south-central Illinois.

Ruth M. Rau, 81, of Sorento, died on Tuesday at the hospital while being treated for her injuries, police said.

In addition to the fatalities from the storm on May 1, 72 vehicles were involved in crashes and 37 people, ranging from ages 2 to 80, were transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Illinois State Police said the cause of the rash was excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, which obstructed drivers' vision.

A Florissant man, Earl LeGrand, 64, was also among the eight killed.

Illinois State Police identified the others who died as:

Shirley Harper, 88, Franklin, Wisconsin

Joseph Bates, 73, of Crystal Lake, Illinois

Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake, Illinois

Michael Zinchuk, 55, of Champaign, Illinois

Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign, Illinois

Otto Medina-Salazar, 58, of Carthage, Missouri

The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 75 miles north of St. Louis.

The state police said the crashes occurred around 11 a.m. north of the Farmersville area, one on northbound I-55 and numerous others on southbound I-55.