ST. LOUIS • With the heat come the heat-related calls – more than 200 of them that the St. Louis Fire Department has answered in recent days as temperatures climbed into the 90s and stayed there, authorities said.
St. Louis is investigating what could be a heat-related death. An elderly man was found inside his second-floor apartment on Sunday afternoon, said fire department spokesman Garon Mosby.
A woman also was removed from the apartment and taken to a hospital, he said.
"There was no working air conditioner in the dwelling," Mosby said. "It was much hotter inside than it was outside."
Mosby said there was a fan in the apartment but that the fan was "just circulating hot air." Last year, the first heat-related death in the region was recorded on June 14, in a 70-year-old woman in south St. Louis County.
One heat-related call was broadcast on Live Rescue on Monday night as St. Louis first responders came to the aid of a woman who had fainted inside her apartment.
The city of St. Louis advises residents to avoid strenuous outdoor activity at midday when the temperature is highest, according to the health department website. Drink more water than usual, they advise.
The elderly are especially at risk when the temperature rises, according to health officials. The very young are also at risk, as well as people with chronic medical conditions like diabetes or heart disease. These populations should take extra care to stay cool and hydrated.
"One thing the chief encouraged is, check on your neighbors, especially the elderly or infirm," Mosby said. "Go see them and touch their skin ... a lot of the time their bodies do not regulate as well and they may not know how hot they truly are. If you discover someone is hot or not feeling well or doesn't seem right, call 911. The best thing you can do is remove them from that environment, into a cooler environment, put a cool towel on thir neck or under their armpit to cool their core body temperature."
Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, skin that is hot, red or dry, dizziness, nausea, rapid pulse and unconsciousness.