Electric scooters being shut down in downtown St. Louis amid jump in disturbances

ST. LOUS — City officials on Monday announced that rentable electric scooters are being turned off indefinitely in downtown and the Downtown West neighborhood as problems persist with large crowds of youths on weekends.

The move comes two weeks after interim Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced the scooter rental companies had agreed to shut down the service at 7 p.m. in an effort to curb disruptive and criminal behavior among large crowds of young people.

Isom on Monday said with the ongoing issues downtown, the police department does not have the resources to monitor scooter usage.

"As you can imagine, giving people a picture, if you have 100 or more people downtown, it’s a big area, the young people are not staying static, they are moving location to location," he said Monday. "So while there are officers downtown they are not in every space the young people go to."

In May, rentable electric scooter company Bird released a statement that said it was working with city officials on the problem and hoped the city would "retract its decision to implement an unnecessarily early curfew which penalizes the tens of thousands of responsible riders who depend on our services."

Bird, along with scooter rental company Lime, did not immediately provide comment Monday.

In a media briefing Monday about downtown safety over the weekend, Isom noted the decision to shut down the scooters came after shootings among unsupervised minors Saturday night that hospitalized two teenage girls and injured a third. Police said the gunfire erupted during a fight among two large groups of juveniles at Chestnut and Eighth streets.

While two teenage boys were taken into custody by police in that incident, St. Louis police Maj. Renee Kriesmann confirmed they were not suspected in the shooting but were believed to have engaged in disruptive behavior during the shooting.

The teenage boys were charged with failure to obey a law, police confirmed.

She said investigators have identified a suspect vehicle in the shootings and continue to investigate.

Isom addressed the broader issue: large crowds of unsupervised youths congregating in the downtown area in the evening, often fighting and engaging in disruptive behavior. He reiterated that parents should not drop off their teens to hang out unsupervised, and noted his team is working on how the city can hold parents accountable when their children are involved in criminal behavior.

"Some measure of legal accountability of the parents, that’s what we are exploring; we are determining what that would look like," he said, later adding it might mean that guardians could face legal implications if their child is accused of illegal activity in the area more than once.

Isom outlined other incidents from the weekend, including the arrest Friday night of a person suspected of slashing the tires on 26 vehicles in the Hampton Inn parking lot at 333 Washington Avenue.

He noted 11 vehicles were broken into in the downtown area over the weekend and one firearm was stolen.

Isom said he and Kriesmann discuss the issue of downtown safety on a regular basis.

“The groups are growing and it feels like they are getting more violent," Kriesmann said Monday.

Some downtown stakeholders maintain a few major factors, along with scooters, contribute to the crime and safety issues plaguing downtown St. Louis: cruising, illegal vehicles, Airbnb parties and unlicensed venues serving alcohol.

On Monday, Isom acknowledged cruising "was heavy" over the weekend downtown and in police District 6, which encompasses most of north city.

To curb cruising and riverfront congestion, the city began closing Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard at 7 p.m. after a triple shooting in April left one dead and two injured. Officers said they saw more than 100 vehicles racing off from the riverfront area when they responded to that shooting.

In another effort to control seasonal crowds, city police in April announced increased patrols between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays downtown.

A city official previously told the Post-Dispatch the department is also concerned about a series of violent incidents stemming from parties held at short-term rentals of downtown condos, including the fatal shooting in March of a 12- and 14-year-old at a birthday party. The department has been in discussions with city aldermen to create new rules for rentals.

For now, the St. Louis Sheriff's Office is working with police to provide an increased law enforcement presence downtown on the weekends, particularly on Washington Avenue, where a portion of the activity is taking place. Isom noted Monday those deputies are not there to provide enforcement.

