Electric scooters poised to make return to downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A nearly seven-month ban on electric scooters downtown aimed at curbing juvenile crime could soon come to an end.

The mayor's office released a set of proposed regulations Thursday that would allow scooter companies to return to the city center provided they only allow adults to ride, cut down on the number of scooters available, and turn them off between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The companies would also have to reduce maximum speeds on the scooters to 12 mph from 15 mph citywide, and to 10 mph in certain areas, like the Washington Avenue Loft District downtown and in Forest Park.

City officials enacted a curfew on scooters downtown this summer following reports that large groups of unsupervised youths were riding around and engaging in disruptive and sometimes criminal behavior. The complete ban came after shootings among minors the night of June 4 that hospitalized two teenage girls and injured a third.

After the ban took effect, city officials reported safer and quieter weekends downtown. The incidents added to downtown's ongoing struggle with high-profile shootings, drag racing and other late-night mayhem that have at times fostered a sense of lawlessness in the heart of the region.

Mayoral spokesman Nick Desideri said the new regulations address the "key areas of concern" that arose prior to the ban taking effect.

Dan Pistor, head of the Downtown Neighborhood Association's safety committee, was skeptical.

He didn't buy that the scooter companies could really enforce the new rules, and said bringing scooters back was a bad idea.

The mayor's office said the city's Board of Public Service will review the new rules on Jan. 3.

