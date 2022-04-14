 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Electric space heater too close to bed started fire that killed St. Louis man, officials say

  • 0
Man found dead inside burning home in Carondelet neighborhood

The body of a man is removed from a house that caught fire in the 400 block of Bates Street on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis.  Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — An electric space heater too close to a bed appears to have sparked the house fire that killed a 67-year-old man this week, authorities said Thursday.

The St. Louis medical examiner's office identified the victim as Glen Simmerman. Property records show he owned the two-story home at 427 Bates Street, which went up in flames Tuesday.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said the preliminary finding is that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom because an electric space heater was too close to a bed. 

Fire crews arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday to find "an enormous amount of fire" on the first floor, and the flames soon spread to the second floor and the attic.

Mosby said firefighters couldn't see the body until they had the fire under control.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News