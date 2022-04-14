Electric space heater too close to bed started fire that killed St. Louis man, officials say

ST. LOUIS — An electric space heater too close to a bed appears to have sparked the house fire that killed a 67-year-old man this week, authorities said Thursday.

The St. Louis medical examiner's office identified the victim as Glen Simmerman. Property records show he owned the two-story home at 427 Bates Street, which went up in flames Tuesday.

St. Louis fire Capt. Garon Mosby said the preliminary finding is that the fire started in a first-floor bedroom because an electric space heater was too close to a bed.

Fire crews arrived shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday to find "an enormous amount of fire" on the first floor, and the flames soon spread to the second floor and the attic.

Mosby said firefighters couldn't see the body until they had the fire under control.

