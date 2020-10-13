Eleven-year-old boy struck, killed on Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights

UPDATED at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday with more details from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car and killed while walking across Interstate 270 in Maryland Heights on Tuesday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

About 6:30 a.m. the boy, whose name has not been released, was walking across the southbound lanes of I-270 between Page Avenue and Olive Boulevard when he stopped and was struck by a sedan, said Cpl. Juston Wheetley with the highway patrol.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, stayed at the scene until authorities arrived.

All southbound lanes of the highway between Olive Boulevard and Page Avenue and the exit from eastbound Highway 364 onto 270 were closed for several hours after the accident. All lanes reopened by about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.