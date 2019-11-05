CLAYTON — St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said on Tuesday he sees a jury's $20 million verdict in a gay discrimination lawsuit as an opportunity for improvement in his department — regardless of his personal opinion on the subject.
"Anytime you have a situation as significant as this, you have to look at these as an ability to change and get better," he said in his first interview since the trial ended almost two weeks ago. "It doesn't matter whether you agree with a decision that's made, you have to understand certain people had a viewpoint and you have to respect that viewpoint."
"You have to move forward and say, 'Hey, listen, regardless of how sound we thought our policies and decisions may have been, there's room to improve and room to get better,'" he continued.
Sgt. Keith Wildhaber sued Belmar and the county police department in 2017 alleging that he had been passed over for a promotion 23 times because he is gay. During the five-day trial, which ended Oct. 25, several witnesses described a culture of homophobia, bullying and retaliation. Department commanders took the stand to dispute those accounts; St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced two days later that he would open a perjury investigation.
But on Tuesday, Belmar stuck to the department's plans going forward, and resolutely declined to discuss such issues as:
- Perjury allegations made at the trial.
- Union requests for arbitration in light of the discrimination and retaliation claims.
- His own reaction to the jury's verdict.
- Previous opportunities that the county had to settle the case before it went to trial, including an $850,000 offer as recently as April.
"Those questions are probably better for the County Counselors Office," he said, of the settlement officers. "Certainly at this point I understand why you would ask those questions, but it's probably premature for right now."
Belmar added that he would be requiring officers to attend implicit bias training as he did following the Ferguson protests in 2014 and get an outside review of its policies and procedures. The St. Louis County Police Department has undergone several reviews during Belmar's tenure, but he said this one would be more focused on how the department can better address diversity.
In 2014, the Department of Justice recommended that the department create a diversity committee to represent the concerns of police officers across all religions, races and sexual orientation. But Belmar testified at trial that he didn't create a committee then because it wasn't part of the original tenants of the agreement between the department and the DOJ.
The Board of Police Commissioners met during an emergency closed session meeting four days after the verdict, and announced the department would create a diversity committee along with hire outside consultants.
Belmar said Tuesday that the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies would soon be visiting, and that the department would be asking them to review its policies on diversity.
"I'm proud of the diversity on the police department, and I think members on this police department appreciate that too," Belmar said.
