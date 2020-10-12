Emergency 9-1-1 call lines are down in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Anyone dialing 911 will have trouble getting through to emergency dispatchers, police departments said on social media Monday.

St. Charles County police, along with Wentzville, St. Peters and O'Fallon police, say their emergency phone lines are not operable. The problem began around 9 a.m. Monday.

Anyone wishing to reach police in St. Charles County is advised to call 636-949-3000, police said. Anyone attempting to reach O'Fallon police should call 636-240-3200, extension 0. Anyone trying to reach St. Peters police should call 636-278-2222. And anyone attempting to reach Wentzville police should call 636-327-5105.

Technicians are working to fix the problem, officials said.

