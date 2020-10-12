Emergency 911 call lines are now working in St. Charles County

Updated at 11:30 a.m. to reflect that emergency lines are now functional.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Emergency 9-1-1 phone lines were restored Monday morning after being non-functional for about two hours.
St. Charles County police, along with Wentzville, St. Peters and O'Fallon police, said their emergency phone lines were not operable. The problem began around 9 a.m. Monday. Lines were operational again by about 11 a.m.
