Emergency 911 call lines are now working in St. Charles County
Updated at 11:30 a.m. to reflect that emergency lines are now functional.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Emergency 9-1-1 phone lines were restored Monday morning after being non-functional for about two hours. 

St. Charles County police, along with Wentzville, St. Peters and O'Fallon police, said their emergency phone lines were not operable. The problem began around 9 a.m. Monday. Lines were operational again by about 11 a.m.

