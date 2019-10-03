ST. LOUIS — Police found a Family Dollar employee shot to death outside the the store where he worked in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called at about 3 p.m. to the store in the 3700 block of Cass Avenue for a shooting. There, they found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police are not sure whether the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was arriving or leaving his job at the time of his slaying.
EMS, the Homicide Division and the medical examiner responded.
This is a breaking story, check back for updates.