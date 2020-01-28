Employee of Jefferson County trash-hauling business dies when building catches fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man died early Tuesday in a fire at a trash-hauling business in Imperial despite the efforts of two co-workers who tried to rescue the man but were forced back by flames and heavy smoke, according to authorities and an owner of the business.

Firefighters were called about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday to Bob’s Disposal Services at 883 Big Z Boulevard in Imperial. The business was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Firefighters were notified that the victim was an employee who slept in an upstairs loft and was apparently locked inside. The Jefferson County sheriff's office had a fire investigator at the scene and another was on the way from the state fire marshal's office. Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, confirmed that one person died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. Bissell said the victim hasn't been identified yet. Part of their investigation is hampered because the fire scene still had smoldering hot spots several hours after the blaze, he said.

Patricia Grundmeyer owns the business with her husband and told the Post-Dispatch that the man who died in the fire was an employee.

"I told him he couldn't live in the building and he said he would only stay when he couldn't get a ride home," she said.