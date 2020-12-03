Employee of two St. Louis trucking companies embezzled $120,000, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Clair County embezzled about $120,000 from two St. Louis trucking companies, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Michelle Serth-Stein, 50, of Smithton, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on five counts of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

While Serth-Stein was working for Midwest Systems as driver recruiter, she submitted fake recruiting expenses from October 2017 to August 2018, prosecutors said.

After she was fired on Jan. 24, 2019, she was hired by AA Express as a recruiter and to oversee driver safety, prosecutors said. From March 2019 to August 2019, when her employment ended, Serth-Stein directed company funds into her personal checking account, prosecutors said.

In all, she stole $120,804 from both companies, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

No lawyer is yet listed for Serth-Stein and she could not be immediately reached for comment.

