Employee sleeping in Jefferson County junk-hauling business dies when building catches fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two employees of a junk-hauling business tried to rescue a man trapped inside the burning business early Tuesday, but flames and heavy smoke forced them back, the business owner said. The man died.

Firefighters were called about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday to Bob’s Disposal Services, at 883 Big Z Boulevard in Imperial. The business was engulfed in flames.

The victim was an employee who slept in an upstairs loft and was apparently locked inside, a fire dispatcher told the crews. The Jefferson County sheriff's office has a fire investigator on the scene, and one also is on the way from the state fire marshal's office. Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, confirmed that one person died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Patricia Grundmeyer, who owns the business with her husband, told the Post-Dispatch that the man who died in the fire was an employee.

"I told him he couldn't live in the building, and he said he would only stay when he couldn't get a ride home," she said.

She said a route supervisor and another employee "tired to get in the building to get him out of there. They both suffered smoke inhalation and couldn't get to him," she added.

Grundmeyer said the supervisor told her that he thinks the building will now be condemned and they won't be able to operate their trucks today. She said she and her husband own the business, but not the building.