Employee stabbed when he confronts woman about stealing from St. Louis store

ST. LOUIS — An employee at Burlington Coat Factory was stabbed after he confronted a woman about stealing merchandise, police said Thursday.

The employee, a 57-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound to his arm. He was stable, police said.

The man was working at the clothing store at 4960 Christy Boulevard in St. Louis. The incident occurred about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman who stabbed him ran from the store with clothing and jumped into a silver vehicle, police said. The car sped off and police are searching for the woman.

She is described as Black, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, and 140 to 160 pounds. She has a dark complexion, thin build and blonde hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants.

Police recovered a knife. Authorities said the value of the clothing was less than $150.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.