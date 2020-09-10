Employee's falsified commissions cost company nearly $500k, feds say

ST. LOUIS — A former employee of a nationwide environmental company pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to wire fraud and admitted falsifying financial records to increase his commissions.

Peter H. Benoist Jr., 44, was hired in 1998 as an account manager for the company, which is not named in court documents filed in federal court in St. Louis. A large part of the company's business consists of transporting hazardous waste to remediation contractors, Benoist's plea agreement says.

Part of Benoist's responsibilities was tracking and entering the cost of a job into tracking software. He was paid salary and a commission of 25% of the profit from each job. Prosecutors say Benoist was falsifying the cost of jobs to increase his commissions, and his fraud cost the company $479,141 from 2012 to 2019.

At his sentencing hearing Dec. 10, Benoist could face 27 to 33 months in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.