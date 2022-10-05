Erin Heffernan discusses St. Louis serial killer case, telling victims' stories: Inside the Post-Dispatch

Reporter Erin Heffernan joins podcast hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss her reporting on how a detective recently solved the 1990 serial murders of four St. Louis women.
In the episode, Heffernan details how O’Fallon police department Detective Sergeant Jodi Weber broke the 30-year-old serial killer case wide open. Heffernan also discusses how she approached interviewing the victims' families to share their stories.
Jodi Weber took the Post-Dispatch inside the investigation that led to charges filed against Gary Muehlberg in the 1990 serial murders of four St. Louis women.
Gary Muehlberg is already serving a life sentence in prison for a St. Louis County murder. On Monday, area prosecutors are charging him with four new counts of first-degree murder.
Authorities from several St. Louis-area jurisdictions believe they’ve solved a serial killer case that dates back more than three decades. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties on Monday announced four new counts of first-degree murder filed against 73-year-old Gary Muehlberg, who already is serving a life sentence for a fifth, and apparently unrelated, killing. DNA evidence led to the new charges, which accuse Muehlberg in the deaths of four women who were all strangled. All four disappeared in 1990. Prosecutors credited dogged police work, especially by O’Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber, who reopened the case 14 years ago.