Erin Heffernan discusses St. Louis serial killer case, telling victims' stories: Inside the Post-Dispatch

Reporter Erin Heffernan joins podcast hosts Liz Miller and Beth O'Malley to discuss her reporting on how a detective recently solved the 1990 serial murders of four St. Louis women.

In the episode, Heffernan details how O’Fallon police department Detective Sergeant Jodi Weber broke the 30-year-old serial killer case wide open. Heffernan also discusses how she approached interviewing the victims' families to share their stories.

Authorities from several St. Louis-area jurisdictions believe they’ve solved a serial killer case that dates back more than three decades. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties on Monday announced four new counts of first-degree murder filed against 73-year-old Gary Muehlberg, who already is serving a life sentence for a fifth, and apparently unrelated, killing. DNA evidence led to the new charges, which accuse Muehlberg in the deaths of four women who were all strangled. All four disappeared in 1990. Prosecutors credited dogged police work, especially by O’Fallon, Missouri, Detective Jodi Weber, who reopened the case 14 years ago.

O’Fallon, Mo. police Det. Sgt. Jodi Weber and Lincoln County prosecuting attorney Michael Wood discuss how one man is behind at least five St. Louis area serial killings, including the grisly murders of four women that had gone unsolved for more than 30 years. Prosecutors charged Gary Muehlberg with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little. He is already serving a life sentence for a St. Louis County murder.
