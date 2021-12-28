Erin Heffernan's most memorable stories on the public safety beat in 2021

Whenever I tell people I'm a reporter focusing on St. Louis area police, crime and mayhem, I usually get the same response: "Well, you must have a lot to cover."
In 2021, that was certainly the case.
This was my first full year on the beat after three here as a general assignment reporter and it's been one full of police leadership upheavals, memorable crimes and exposing problems, like delays in the city's 911 system, along with promises to fix them.
Here are some of my most memorable stories from the past 12 months:
1. ‘Law enforcement is not the solution’: Jones looks to upend city approach to crime. Read the story.
In April, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones took office and didn't hesitate to stir up the city's approach to policing and crime.
Among her first acts, Jones attempted to cut the police budget by $4 million and has continued to focus many of her anti-crime efforts outside of police.
This story just a few days into her administration highlighted the shift in outlook she planned to bring to the city and profiled two people she's tasked with carrying out her plans: Former St. Louis Police Chief Daniel Isom and former St. Louis police Sgt. Heather Taylor.
2. St. Louis 911 manager says understaffing a danger to public safety, despite improvement. Read the story.
Through a series of stories this year I discovered that it was common for 911 callers to be put on hold for minutes at a time in St. Louis before ever speaking to someone for help. A witness to a crime told me about the delays first and, when I looked into it, I found the city was far below national standards for its 911 response times.
This story stands out to me in the series because a current 911 dispatcher spoke to me in depth to expose failures in the system. I then tracked down years of attempts to address problems in city 911 dating back to at least 2008 that had gone nowhere.
About five months after this story ran, St. Louis mayor Jones announced a plan to address 911 delays by combining the city's three 911 centers into one. The merger hasn't yet been completed.
3. In simultaneous police chief searches, St. Louis leaders clash, St. Louis County slow to start. Read the story.
Within months of each other, both leaders of the region's two largest police departments announced their departures this year.
St. Louis police Chief John Hayden announced in early September he would retire Feb. 23 after four years as chief. Chief Mary Barton abruptly retired July 30, after accepting a $290,000 settlement to resolve a gender discrimination complaint.
In this story, I updated readers on the politically sensitive process of finding their replacements with county leaders deciding to delay taking applications, while a power struggle formed between Mayor Jones and the city's personnel department over the process of picking the next chief.
4. Uncle remembers St. Louis County detective who followed in his footsteps before his death. Read the story.
After St. Louis County Det. Antonio Valentine was killed in the line of duty in a Dec. 1 crash, I learned he had come into law enforcement following in his uncle's footsteps.
Days after the death, that uncle, St. Louis police Sgt. Scott Valentine, shared with me memories of his nephew from growing up together playing with toy cars on the carpet to watching him become a soldier and police officer.
The moment in the interview that will stay with me for years to come was Scott Valentine's description of being at his nephew's side in the hospital before the death.
“Under normal conditions, he would always take my advice," he said. “I told him to feel my energy to know he’s not going to be by himself. I told him to listen to me and come back. But he couldn’t.”
5. A rocky trip: Sailboat owner misses exit, now stuck on Chain of Rocks in Mississippi River. Read the story.
I love chasing a good mystery, especially when it's a welcome chance to take a break from the often bleak job of covering crime and police.
The minor mystery I found myself chasing this October materialized when photos began popping up on social media of a sailboat that for weeks was stuck on a dam near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Through trial and error, some maritime records and a little luck I was able to find the owner, Michigan resident Michael Weber, and share his wild story of getting marooned in the Mississippi River north of St. Louis on his way to the Florida keys.