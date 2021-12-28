Erin Heffernan's most memorable stories on the public safety beat in 2021

This story just a few days into her administration highlighted the shift in outlook she planned to bring to the city and profiled two people she's tasked with carrying out her plans: Former St. Louis Police Chief Daniel Isom and former St. Louis police Sgt. Heather Taylor.

2. St. Louis 911 manager says understaffing a danger to public safety, despite improvement. Read the story.

Through a series of stories this year I discovered that it was common for 911 callers to be put on hold for minutes at a time in St. Louis before ever speaking to someone for help. A witness to a crime told me about the delays first and, when I looked into it, I found the city was far below national standards for its 911 response times.

This story stands out to me in the series because a current 911 dispatcher spoke to me in depth to expose failures in the system. I then tracked down years of attempts to address problems in city 911 dating back to at least 2008 that had gone nowhere.