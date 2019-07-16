LINCOLN COUNTY • Two federal inmates who escaped from the Lincoln County Jail Monday carjacked a man before leading police on a chase and crashing in St. Louis County, police say.
The two male inmates — including one who was bleeding profusely from the hand and covered in blood — approached a 58-year-old man in a Troy neighborhood about 8:30 p.m. while he was backing out of his driveway, said Troy police Det. Tony Stewart. The home in the 300 block of Dunn Lane is about a mile from the jail at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. The inmates appeared to have walked to the neighborhood after escaping, Stewart said.
The men first told the man to drive them to St. Louis and, when he refused, they opened the doors to enter the vehicle. The man was able to get out of the car before the men drove off, and he called police, Stewart said.
Police were able to track the car using the OnStar GPS tracking system, and St. Charles police began a pursuit around Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road. The chase continued into north St. Louis County reaching speeds of at least 100 mph before the suspects crashed into a median at an exit at I-70 and Hanley Road, going airborne and flipping the car.
One of the men managed to get out of the car and began running, but was caught after a short foot chase, Stewart said. The other man was taken into custody at the vehicle.
The suspects were taken to a hospital with injuries, but were conscious and talking. Both men were interviewed by investigators in the hospital and admitted to escaping from the jail and carjacking the man, Troy police said.
Troy police have not released the names of the inmates or what charges they were being held on before the escape, but said more information could be released later Tuesday.
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning to answer questions about jail escape.
A previous escape of two federal inmates from the same jail in 2010 prompted both U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals service to put a hold on housing federal inmates at the facility. In that escape, two inmates climbed through a ceiling panel in a cellblock and eventually stole a truck from a gas station.
The inmates were recaptured within a few days. One, John Wesley Jones, pleaded guilty to a multimillion-dollar robbery of ATM Solutions in St. Louis. The other, Corey Durand Cross, was being held on a weapons charge and was not involved in the heist.
After the 2010 prison break, Lincoln County spent $150,000 on security improvements to the jail, including installing a new camera system, replacing several rows of ceiling tile with steel and placing razor wire on the roof.
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement began sending its prisoners back to the Lincoln County Jail about eight months after the repairs. The U.S. marshals service put housing inmates in the facility on hold for more than a year before again using the jail in 2012. The loss of revenue from the federal contract for that year prompted budget cuts at the sheriff's office, the Post-Dispatch reported in 2012.
