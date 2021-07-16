Escaped St. Louis inmate arrested in Florissant

FLORISSANT — The St. Louis City Justice Center inmate who escaped from custody early Tuesday morning has been located and arrested, St. Louis police said Friday.

Mercedes W. Gregory, 33, of Florissant, escaped about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday while being transported to a hospital from the downtown jail. It's unclear how he got away, but he was handcuffed at the time and ran from officers, police said.

Gregory was arrested in the 3600 block of Candlewyck Club Drive in Florissant, police said. He owns a condo in the 3700 block of that street, according to county property records.

He has been charged with escaping custody, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm.

Gregory previously had received an eight-year sentence for a 2013 robbery to which he pleaded guilty in 2015.

