Ethical Society of Police calls on St. Louis alderman to leave city's Public Safety Committee

ST. LOUIS — The Ethical Society of Police on Wednesday joined the list of groups calling for repercussions for Alderman Joe Vaccaro over critical comments he made about a St. Louis officer who pulled him over last month.

The group, which advocates for Black and minority officers, called for Vaccaro to step down as the chairman of the city's Public Safety Committee.

One day earlier, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, the union representing police, called for Vaccaro to resign his aldermanic seat.

Vaccaro has been mired in controversy since publicly accusing a city officer of rude behavior in the Feb. 10 traffic stop on Interstate 44. Body camera video was released recently of his interaction with the officer.

"You can draw your own conclusions, but it appears he (Vaccaro) wanted preferential treatment. Instead, he received professionalism from the officer as evidenced in body-cam footage that has been made public," ESOP's statement read.

Vaccaro previously said he would not step down. and has called the officer a “jerk," among other names.

“It is clear that Mr. Vaccaro cannot be objective about matters involving members of the City’s police force,” the statement read.

Both ESOP and the police officers association confirmed the officer involved in the traffic stop is now facing an internal investigation. ESOP said the investigation will "permanently taint the officer's file."

